Japan’s pioneering street photographer

In 1972 Daidō Moriyama attempted to destroy photography. He released a book called “Bye, Bye Photography, Dear”, a hotpotch of blurry, indecipherable shots intended as “a book of pure sensations without meaning.” Immediately after it was published he burned all the negatives and announced his retirement from photography.

These were the actions of a photography obsessive, rather a detractor. Inspired by William Klein and the street photographers in America, Moriyama had spent the previous decade bouncing from city to city in Japan, taking photos of a country undergoing massive cultural change. His first book, “Japan: A Photo Theater”, was published in 1968. It was a high-energy, black-and-white depiction of the nation’s shadow side; painted actors, drunk businessmen, aborted foetuses. As his own intake of alcohol and drugs stepped up, so his photos became more violent and stark. “Bye, Bye Photography, Dear” was in some ways a breaking point: his work couldn’t be stretched any tauter.

But Moriyama couldn’t stay away for long. After a year, he was back on the streets, compulsively walking, and pressing his shutter with the same fierce drive as before. The title of his memoir, “Memories of a Dog” (1984), is a reference to the animalistic way he explores the city. He roves hungrily, looking up from the gutter, guided by his instincts. Film posters are to him as beautiful as blooming flowers.

He still prowls cities at the age of 79, although he now prefers to use a compact digital camera, snapping unobtrusively from waist-level. “We perceive countless images all day long and do not always focus on them,” he says.

Moriyama is best known for his black-and-white photography; his deeply etched, chiaroscuro shots vibrate with the intensity of city life. This book, however, presents a selection of his colour photographs from the late 1960s to the early 1980s. This version of the city, while still on the seedy side, seems softer. These are images that glow with humanity.