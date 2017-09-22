Jasper Johns, the great animator

“One hopes,” said Jasper Johns in 2006, “for something resembling truth, some sense of life, even of grace, to flicker, at least, in the work.” It is hard to imagine a better one-line summary of his life and work. Johns is one of contemporary art’s great animators, igniting his canvases with vitality.

“Jasper Johns: Something Resembling Truth”, at the Royal Academy in London, is the first major survey of Johns’ work held in Britain for four decades. It includes over 150 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, from the 1950s to the present day. Although arranged thematically, with early works placed beside more recent ones, it does broadly follow the arc of his career. Motifs like flags, skulls, numbers, handprints and footprints crop up again and again, their meaning evolving over the years.

It paints a complete picture of an artist who, along with his New York contemporary and long-term lover Robert Rauschenberg, helped American art move on from abstract expressionism and towards pop, minimalism and conceptualism. Yet although he inspired these new movements, his own work, a unique amalgam of form and ideas, resisted categorisation.

