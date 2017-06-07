Juergen Teller’s cheek

Last year Juergen Teller, a German photographer, flew halfway around the world to photograph Rihanna at a medical cannabis facility near Vancouver. But the pop star was ill and didn’t show up. Undeterred, he drafted in two local Canadian girls and shot them against a backdrop of primeval forest. They had no clothes on, and only two props – some hula hoops and a copy of Harper’s Bazaar featuring Ri-Ri on the cover.

Juerkimye “Kanye, Juergen & Kim, No.13” (2015)

“Waiting for Rihanna” fills the final, climactic room of “Juergen Teller: Enjoy Your Life!”, an exhibition of his recent work currently on show at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin. The playful subversiveness of the series is typical of a photographer who once posed naked on a bed with Charlotte Rampling and slipped his own son into a group portrait of the victorious German football team at the 2014 World Cup. People who think Germans lack a sense of humour are probably not familiar with Teller’s work.

But you don’t become one of the world’s most sought-after photographers merely by playing the prankster. Over his 30-year career, Teller has shot advertising campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Helmut Lang, Rei Kawabuko of Comme des Garçons and Vivienne Westwood. Yet his work – which is found in the collections of the International Centre for Photography in New York and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, among others – upends expectations. Much has been written about the politics of fashion and celebrity photography: the way models are objectified and idealised, typically by male photographers; the violence latent in its language (“shoot” and “capture”). With his willingness to involve himself in his raw, unpolished photos, as in his series “Kanye, Juergen & Kim” (2015), he breaks down the conventional relationship between photographer and subject and collapses the distance between viewer and viewed. What might otherwise have been exploitative or one-sided becomes instead the celebration of a relationship, an encounter between human beings.

Teller has always refused to draw a boundary between his commercial portraiture and his fine-art photography. Nonetheless, the latter is often highly autobiographical, with pictures featuring his elderly mother or meditating upon his alcoholic father, who committed suicide at the age of 47. Whether shooting fashion models or family, Teller approaches his subjects with the same idiosyncratic blend of transgressiveness and empathy.