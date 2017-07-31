Jurassic art

In the summer of 1811 a 15-year-old boy called Joseph Anning unearthed the remains of a four-foot-long skull studded with giant fangs from the cliffs near the seaside town of Lyme Regis in the south of England. The following year his younger sister Mary found the creature’s ribs and spine. The siblings sold the skeleton to a local landowner for £23, a considerable sum at the time, and eventually the complete 17-foot-long specimen travelled to London, where it astonished and delighted the cognoscenti. It was named Ichthyosaurus for its odd blend of fishy and reptilian features, and was displayed at the British Museum. Europe was on the verge of a tremendous discovery: far from the neat 6,000 year story of church doctrine, Earth history reached back into a vast abyss of time with little evidence of gods but many monsters.

Mary Anning went on to discover one prehistoric creature after another. But despite her work at the frontline of the new science, her financial situation was desperate. Henry de la Beche, a clergyman who had known her since childhood, stepped in to help. An accomplished draftsman, he created images of a watery world that sold for £2.10 a pop. In his lithograph “Durior Antiquior”, or Ancient Dorset, a grinning, saucer-eyed ichthyosaur sinks its teeth into the neck of a plesiosaur. Two pterosaurs spar with one another in the air while a third is yanked into the sea by another water monster. Below the surface, spiny fish and squid-like belemnites dodge predators. De la Beche donated the considerable proceeds to Anning. He also gave birth to paleoart.

Paleoart – illustrations reconstructing the prehistoric past – is responsible for our image of Tyrannosaurus rex as a living being rather than a jumble of flattened fossil bones. Appearing in any number of media from mosaics to dioaramas, encyclopaedias to children’s books, it has been part of popular imagination for most of the last 200 years. “Paleoart”, a new book by Zoë Lescaze, is one of the most extraordinary and beautiful volumes on the topic yet conceived, and suggests that these images of prehistory were as much about the present as the past.

Every age has interpreted prehistoric creatures its own way. This is partly down to improvements in scientific understanding as more evidence was uncovered. So, for example, T Rex morphed from an animal that walked upright to one in which it moves with its tail and head in a line almost parallel to the ground. But as Lescaze explains, artists also mined “the marvellous and macabre veins of prehistory, pinning wistful dreams and deadly nightmares onto bones, inventing new archetypes as they went along.”