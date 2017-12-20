King Charles II and the power of art

On his 30th birthday, May 29th 1660, King Charles II entered London in triumph. His return marked the end of the Commonwealth, a decade-long experiment with republicanism following the civil war and the trial and execution of his father, Charles I, in 1649. The restoration of the monarchy was met with widespread popular rejoicing, but Charles II knew his place on the throne was far from secure. The powerful men who had put him there could just as readily unseat him.

He was keenly aware of the need to project the right image of kingship: one that would reestablish the splendour of the monarchy, without alarming those subjects who feared a return to royal absolutism. One of the means to achieve this was through art. The current exhibition at The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, “Charles II: Art & Power” examines the vital role the arts played in rebuilding the authority and legitimacy of the king. It explores the rebirth of princely grandeur and tradition, art as a token of diplomacy, the reestablishment of the royal art collection and the revival of courtly culture. The curators have brought together a wide range of paintings, drawings, sculpture, prints, tapestries, silverware and furniture from the Royal Collection to demonstrate the style and spectacle of the Restoration court.

Ownership, display and appreciation of art were ways of signalling Charles II’s princely credentials, demonstrating that he was the equal of the monarchs on the continent, and particularly Louis XIV of France. Charles I’s celebrated collection had been sold off by Parliament to pay for their army, and one of Charles II’s first acts was to pass a law requiring all goods formerly belonging to the crown to be returned. Other notable paintings were acquired as gifts or purchases. By the end of his reign Charles II owned over a thousand works of art, which form the basis of the Royal Collection today.