Moholy sees the light

The title “artist” seems hardly adequate to describe the multifarious creative endeavours of Lászlo Moholy-Nagy. A writer, graphic designer, photographer, painter, film-maker, stage designer and teacher, among other roles, he was a major figure in the Bauhaus, a radical art school founded in Weimar Germany in 1919, which promoted the idea of the genre-defying Gestamtkunstwerk – the total work of art. He considered his primary medium, however – as revealed in the exhibition “Future Present”, currently at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art – to be light itself. Moholy marshalled its chimerical and intangible effects in abstract photograms, films and kinetic sculptures that projected or reflected light onto their surroundings.

Moholy, who was born in Hungary in 1895, initially aspired to be a poet and only took up drawing at the age of 22 when he was recovering from an injury sustained on the Russian front in 1917. He soon moved from the countryside to Budapest, then on to Vienna in 1919 and to Berlin a year later, where he was a correspondent for the art journal, Ma (Today).

Immersed in leftist creative circles, Moholy more or less educated himself, first as a painter, then in collage and sculpture. His debut exhibition, at Der Sturm, a gallery in Berlin, was in 1922; a favourable review by El Lissitzky, a Russian artist, brought his work to wider attention. That year he also began experimenting with camera-less photography and published an influential essay, “Produktion-Reproduktion”, which set out his ideas about avant-garde art in a modern age. He argued that technologies such as the camera and the phonograph should be used not just to reproduce that which already existed in the world but to create new images and sounds.

Walter Gropius, the founder of the Bauhaus, invited him to join the school a year later. For the next five years Moholy painted, sculpted, produced commercial work for design firms and advertising agencies, and expounded his enthusiasm for the mass media and the utopian possibilities of art. After the Bauhaus was shut down in 1934, under pressure from the Nazi regime, Gropius asked Moholy to lead an offshoot of the school in Chicago, which became known as the New Bauhaus. Moholy accepted and moved to America in 1937. There his work flourished, becoming less geometric and more biomorphic and sensuous. He led the New Bauhaus in Chicago until he died of leukaemia in 1946 at the age of 51.