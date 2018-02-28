“Mute” shows how powerless critics can be

“Mute” is a Netflix Original, one of the films sponsored and broadcast exclusively by the streaming service, and it’s the third Netflix Original to fly its fantastical premise into the ground in the past three months. In December there was the dreadful “Bright”, with Will Smith as an NYPD officer partnered with an orc cop in a fantasy Los Angeles. January brought a surprise release of “The Cloverfield Paradox”, a nonsensical, dimension-hopping, space-horror movie whose rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes stands at 17%. Earlier this month Netflix also released “Altered Carbon”, a serial adaptation of Richard Morgan’s science-fiction novel, in which fascinating ideas were undermined by sexism and unadventurous plotting. Only Bong Joon-ho's spectacularly weird “Okja” and Alex Garland's surreal “Annihilation” (for which Netflix holds distribution rights outside America) have shown signs of breaking the trend.

This is, by anyone’s standards, a lot of tosh to be cranking out, and because of the exquisite mysteries of the Netflix business model we may never know what’s behind it. The company's reliance on a subscription fee, rather than revenues or ratings from individual series, allows it a freer hand in what it commissions and presents than companies using older financial models. But no one outside the company has any real idea of how it reaches its decisions. Like its competitors Amazon and Hulu, Netflix has always refused to release internal ratings data: the information that says who’s watching what, where they pause it, what they watch next, what they search for and what they’d like to see afterwards. The company also takes issue with attempts by others to peek inside the black box. When Nielsen, a consumer-analytics firm, announced late last year that it had devised a method to measure the American viewer share of Netflix programming, Netflix responded that the data was “not accurate, not even close”, but released no figures of its own in support.

Nielsen’s analysis, however, suggests that Netflix’s sci-fi shows may be, whatever the critical reception, part of a well-executed plan. Sometimes the figures revealed exactly what you’d expect: that the second season of “Stranger Things” was a wild success (15.8m viewers for the first episode), that the bulk of viewers of “The Crown” were older, well-educated and female. More startlingly, though, they suggested that “Bright” – the film with Will Smith that currently has a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – attracted a staggering 11m viewers in its opening weekend. If those 11m people had all watched “Bright” in cinemas, that would edge the film towards a $100m opening weekend, up there with hits like “Transformers” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

A similar gap may soon be visible in the case of “Mute”, which already shows signs on Twitter and Rotten Tomatoes of being much more popular with audiences than among those tasked with reviewing it: its rating from critics is a measly 8%, but with audiences it’s hovering around 51%. At which point, sensible reviewers should probably throw up their hands and admit that “Mute” may not be the result of a mad Netflix decision, or a commissioning department asleep at the wheel, but the product of a finely tuned algorithm that says this is what many people want to watch. In the privacy of the living room, far from the howls of professional reviewers, that Marmite sandwich is going down just fine.