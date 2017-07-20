Postcards from a picture-perfect Japan

In the 1870s, Western tourists flocked to Japan in vast numbers, eager to experience a country that had only recently opened up to visitors. During their stay these globetrotters purchased all manner of souvenirs, including photographic albums of traditional Japanese subjects and popular sites. Samurai, geisha, performers and street vendors featured prominently in these photographs, which were staged in such a way that they projected an image of Japanese society as inherently artistic and harmonious. Numerous Western- and Japanese-managed studios opened in the bustling port of Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, to cater for the seemingly inexhaustible demand for such mementos.

“Two Aino Women” (1872)

One photographer from this time, Baron Raimund von Stillfried, an Austrian aristocrat, played a crucial role in fashioning Japan’s international image. Like many Western photographers, he travelled to Yokohama in the 1860s in search of new commercial opportunities and subjects for his camera. His photographs portrayed Japanese society as unspoilt by the modern world, despite the rapid economic and social changes then occurring within the country, and his beautifully produced albums – carefully hand-coloured by Japanese artists and bound in leather with gilt-edged leaves – were popular with well-heeled tourists as keepsakes of their visit. Stillfried was technically and aesthetically better than his competitors, and his international outlook and ambition helped transform a small, provincial trade in such photographs into a global export industry.

At its height his studio, grandly named the Japan Photographic Association, had 39 Japanese assistants, some of whom would eventually open studios that would rival that of their former employer, much to his annoyance. In the end, Stillfried’s inability to adapt to an increasingly competitive market led to the demise of his business in the late 1870s, and it is both a measure of his extraordinary success and the commercial stakes of the industry that the rights to his name became the subject of bitter court cases with his former business associates. Whatever the docile, contented world of his photographs, his Japan was one of fierce competition and increasing exchange with the outside world.

Today, Stillfried’s photographs are dispersed in various public archives and private collections around the world. In many cases they remain unattributed and forgotten – though some can be seen at an exhibition of photographs collected by Andrew Carnegie currently on show at his Birthplace Museum in Fife, Scotland (until August 3rd). The six photographs selected here, from an album in the State Library of Victoria, Melbourne, were taken in 1875, when Stillfried’s career was at its peak. They show the Japanese as noble, ordered members of an ideal society – which appealed to Western visitors keen to get away from the workers’ strikes and popular uprisings occurring in their own homelands.