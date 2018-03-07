Shining a light on the shadows

“I’m interested,” Mary Ellen Mark, an American photographer, has said, “in people who aren’t the lucky ones, who maybe have a tougher time surviving, and telling their story.” So is a new exhibition at the Barbican Centre in London. “Another Kind of Life” brings together the work of 20 photographers, Mark among them, who have devoted months, years or even decades to documenting society’s outcasts. Beginning with Diane Arbus and Bruce Davidson, whose depictions of American outsiders – from mixed-race couples and rebellious youth gangs to nudists and circus freaks – were pioneering, it goes on to introduce a rich array of international voices working from the 1950s to the present. We meet Daido Moriyama’s geishas and gangsters of Tokyo, Pieter Hugo’s hyena handlers in Nigeria and one of India’s last eunuchs in a wrenching video by Dayanita Singhtrailba.

Over the more than 300 works on display, some themes begin to emerge. Following on from Davidson’s seminal “Brooklyn Gang” series, Philippe Chancel, Jim Goldberg and Chris Steele-Perkins homed in on the youths who willingly consigned themselves to the margins by joining subcultures. Others, such as Mark, Tessa Margolles and Katy Brannan, focused on those pushed to the edge through economic strife and societal pressures. Those who experiment with their sexual identities are the subjects of some of the most powerful works in this exhibition.

Not all the photographers shared the same motivation. Whereas Paz Errázuriz, a Chilean photographer, took pictures of the persecuted – like cross-dressing prostitutes driven out of Santiago – in order to record their plight, in other cases the line dividing activism and voyeurism is blurred. Bruce Davidson’s “The Draft” (1958), for instance, follows Jimmy “Little Man” Armstrong, a dwarf working in a New Jersey circus. He is the object of both sympathy and ridicule; in one image he runs through an audience pulling a bunch of balloons behind him, wearing not much more than a bra. Davidson once said that Armstrong’s body “both attracted and repelled me.” It’s this uneasy paradox that makes this exhibition so compelling.