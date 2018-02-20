Shirt tales

The world’s cotton supplies were so great at the end of 2015 that economists estimated there was enough stockpiled to make 127bn T -shirts: 17 for each and every single person on the planet. It is telling that the T -shirt was the unit used to illustrate the point. It is as close as you can get to a universal garment: no matter what your gender, income, or even where you live, the odds are that you own one.

Because of this ubiquity, T -shirts have long been used as more than mere items of clothing. Since the 1930s, designers, activists and brands have been using them for advertising, turning the wearer into a walking billboard. A new exhibition at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London, “T-Shirt: Cult, Culture, Subversion”, explores their cultural significance. With exhibits ranging from the first ever T -shirt used for marketing to the latest designs promoting ecological fashion, it unpicks the myriad ways in which the T -shirt has been used to broadcast beliefs, signal membership of a cultural tribe, or to protest against social, political or environmental wrongs.

“Aladdin Sane” (1981, above)

The first time a T -shirt was used as a marketing tool was in 1939, as a way of promoting the film “The Wizard of Oz” (unfortunately, no photographs of the T -shirt exist). But it was the music industry, rather than Hollywood, that embraced the T -shirt as its own. By the 1960s band T -shirts – emblazoned with logos, lyrics or the faces of musicians themselves – had become a popular method of advertising. This cut two ways: for the musicians themselves, T -shirts sent their work walking down the street; for their fans they signalled tribal loyalty. This one shows Alladin Sane, the persona devised by David Bowie for his sixth album. The model is Wendy May, the girlfriend of Billy Idol, who founded the punk-rock band Generation X. T -shirts were an important part of the punk armory. In his autobiography, Idol says that around the time this photo was taken he and his crew, including May, ran into a hostile group of Teddy Boys dressed like louche Edwardian dandies. While Idol “cowered in fright” in the station loos, May beat one of them up.