The 360º revolution

Imagine you’re cruising around downtown Los Angeles, looking for a pleasant watering hole, when suddenly, out of the night sky, a barrage of meteors hurtles towards the city, flattening buildings and gouging out clods of tarmac. Wondering where, precisely, to fix your gaze would be low down your to-do list. But witness such a spectacle in a virtual-reality film, and the 360º perspective demands you investigate the ensuing chaos in detail. You can follow those fleeing or look on dumbstruck in horror. You can hew close to the arriving police, scrutinise the skies for incoming fireballs, or inch towards the alien emerging from a crater in the road. As this particular five-minute short (entitled “Help”) unfolds, Justin Lin, its director, uses subtle cues of sound, light and colour to guide our attention and keep us facing the action: a squeal, a flash, the sound of footsteps. But the techniques he uses have been hard won. “Help”, released last April, was one of the first VR productions to successfully grapple with the problem of narrative storytelling.

Viewers (and even the creators) of VR productions might have expected the medium to be a natural extension of traditional, rectilinear film-making, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Directors describe exhausting processes of trial and error, after which entire projects still end up being junked. “There are no experts in VR ,” says Henry Cowling, the creative director of Unit9, a London-based production company. “And there won’t be for years. Of course some people are more advanced, but everything is in flux because we’re all trying to figure this stuff out. And that makes it super interesting.”

Cowling acknowledges the “narrative anxiety” – the viewer’s worry that they might be missing something going on behind them – that arises when watching a film in 360º, one of many problems faced by creators of VR entertainment. The rhythmic, artful techniques we associate with traditional film – fast edits, close-ups, reaction shots – are rendered useless by the viewer’s capacity to choose his own experience.

“You’re not dictating a point of view,” says Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder of 360º-video company Here Be Dragons. “You have to give people’s senses a chance to calibrate and become part of the experience. We’ve recently been working with directors Kathryn Bigelow and Henry-Alex Rubin, and what you get from these great film makers is a voice, a point of view, an understanding of design. But everything else has to be forgotten. Everything we do is a form of research.”

Milling-Smith cites “C’était un rendez-vous” (1976), a short by Claude Lelouch, as a source of inspiration from traditional film-making. A camera, mounted on a car, documents an eight-minute hurtle at breakneck speed through the streets of Paris. It’s filmed in one take, and you feel as if you are in the front seat. The challenge for VR film-makers, according to Milling-Smith, is to find that kind of truth. “False notes are really glaring,” he says. “They smack you around the head.”

Catherine Allen, a director who works with the BBC on VR , is more blunt: “Essentially, it’s harder to lie to your audience.” Directors have to be careful not to stretch boundaries of credibility and destroy the feeling of immersion that VR creates. Even actors have to modify their approach. “Imagine that you went to dinner with two people and they were both acting,” says Allen. “Of course you’d notice – and it’s the same in VR , because it simulates dropping you into a situation. It’s not just bad acting that can look bad, all kinds of acting can.”

Something as simple as the distance an actor stands from the camera can drastically affect a scene. According to theories of interpersonal distance, we’re likely to speak with strangers in the street at a distance of between four and 12 feet, but we interact with friends much closer. These rules stay true in VR , according to Edward Miller, an interactive-imagery specialist. “We’ve done tests using the same dialogue spoken by actors at 50cm increments from the camera,” he says. “You almost have to act as a psychologist as well as a director to ensure that these social norms aren’t violated.”