The art and design of jazz-age Britain

In 1919 two American jazz bands landed on British shores. The Original Dixieland Jazz Band and the Southern Syncopated Orchestra had arrived in a country that was teetering on the edge of a new age – euphoric with victory yet reeling from the losses of the first world war. They caused a sensation, touring London’s music halls and even playing at Buckingham Palace. A craze for dance and all things American consumed the capital, and a host of nightclubs opened in Soho. Jazz spread to dance halls and revue shows all over Britain, becoming the soundtrack to an era of great social change.

“Jazz was established as pop music rather than art music,” explains Catherine Tackley, the curator of “Rhythm & Reaction: the Age of Jazz in Britain”, a small but ambitious exhibition at Two Temple Place in London. She has brought together an intriguing selection of paintings, posters, instruments, ceramics and fabrics, which shows the enormous impact of jazz in Britain not only on popular entertainment, but on art and design. The exhibition also engages with the more troubling aspects of Britain’s relationship with jazz. A musical form rooted in African-American culture, jazz was welcomed more enthusiastically by some than by others.