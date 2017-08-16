The design radical loved by Bowie

Ettore Sottsass was a versatile and unpredictable designer. His work ranged from corporate mid-century modernism to wild postmodernism, from buildings to ceramics, and he drew on a wide variety of influences including cubism, Pop Art and Egyptian, Indian and native-American crafts. There was a danger in all this flux: some critics came to see Sottsass as merely reacting to changing tastes. But while it’s true that his work embodies the angular minimalism of the 1950s as well as the colourful maximalism of the 1980s, a new exhibition at the Met Breuer in New York, “Ettore Sottsass: Design Radical”, shows that he formed fashions rather than followed them.

Sottsass was born in Innsbruck, Austria-Hungary in 1917 to an Italian father and German mother. After the first world war they moved to Turin, where, after serving in the Italian army in the second world war, he followed his father into architecture. Not that he limited himself to that. He also made furniture, jewellery, sculpture and photography. In 1958 he began working with Olivetti designing typewriters, turning an unsung secretarial appendage in to a design classic with the Valentine. His Elea 9003, an early computer, tamed the elephantine bulk of mainframe machines into something orderly, angular and manageably small. As well as taking on new technology, he confronted old problems is fresh ways. In the 1960s he tackled storage, and came up with the Superbox, a cabinet system designed to replace every other cupboard and chest in the house – and to sit not against walls but in the centre of the room.

He is best known, though, as the leader of Memphis, a postmodern collective in the 1980s which specialised in radical and rule-breaking furniture and product design. Their work incorporated materials like glass, neon tubes, laminates and fibreglass, and was a riot of gaudy colour. They chose their name because of its rich associations: rock ’n’ roll, American suburbia and the ancient capital of Egypt. Their designs took inspiration from both the mass-produced plastics and primary colours of 20th-century consumer culture and the stark geometry of pyramids and obelisks. While many people hated it, others loved its brave experimentation. Davie Bowie was a voracious collector and Karl Lagerfeld decorated his apartment in Monte Carlo entirely with Memphis pieces.