The Face that launched a dozen imitators

London, 1980: biting recession, growing unemployment and a prime minister not for turning. And yet for the magazine industry this was a year of radical rebirth. A trio of glossies was launched – the Face, i-D and Blitz – all clamouring to be crowned champion of subversive youth culture.

The Face didn’t last the longest but was perhaps the most influential. That’s the argument put forward by Paul Gorman in “The Story of The Face: the Magazine that Changed Culture”, published by Thames and Hudson. Gorman casts the magazine as the bible of lifestyle and culture for at least the first 15 years of its 24-year run. The Face was an incubator for cultish figures. It promoted new models – a 16-year-old Kate Moss appeared on two covers – and wrote about a rising generation of musicians including Spandau Ballet, Boy George and Duran Duran.

But Gorman’s book is more than a roll call of famous faces. He argues that the Face was the first magazine to grasp that youth culture wasn’t a frivolous offshoot of “real” culture but a potent creative – and commercial – force. It took teenagers seriously – from the clothes they wore to whether ecstasy or acid was their drug of choice. It moulded its coverage of film, music and art to reflect the fast-changing zeitgeist.

As the 1980s faded into the 1990s, a decade with a more egalitarian mood, the Face swapped its edgy Soho models for kids raving in fields. Then there was Britpop to write about, then heroin chic, then…what exactly? Gorman suggests the magazine floundered because nothing sufficiently cool came along to replace it. By the mid-1990s, the rise of the lads’ mag left the Face playing catch-up. It bled into the mainstream it had once set itself against. On the cover of the last ever issue, in April 2004, was Mischa Barton, star of “The OC”, a decidedly non-edgy American television drama.

But for Gorman – who is a fan before he is a critic– the Face never really died. If, at a certain point, it started to look like other magazines, it was only because everything else on the news rack had copied it.