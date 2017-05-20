The first time America heard itself sing

In the 1920s Arnold and Ervin Williamson (above, centre) played fiddle-and-guitar music in the coal country of West Virginia. Among the tracks they performed was “Gonna Die With My Hammer In My Hand”, a folkloric working-man’s song better known as “John Henry”. Their recordings were few – they were miners first and foremost, with grim day jobs in the pits of Logan County – and no one believed their music would live on. Now they are among the pioneers of American popular music being celebrated in “American Epic”, a trilogy of music documentaries for the BBC ’s “Arena”, co-produced with PBS .

It has taken Bernard MacMahon, a British director and producer, six years to complete what Robert Redford, the narrator, calls “America’s greatest untold story”. The documentaries weave together the origins of blues and country with the steel-guitar music of Hawaii and the cajun of Louisiana’s bayous. Most of today’s Western song-music, from hip-hop to heavy metal, ultimately derives from rural communities in the impoverished South, where musicians, both black and white, would travel hundreds of miles to be recorded and distributed. As Redford says, it was during the Roaring Twenties that America heard itself for first time.

The lives of many of these musicians remain shadowy. There is only one photograph of Charley Patton, the founder of Mississippi Delta blues and a showman in the manner of Jimi Hendrix. Sometimes advertised as “the Masked Marvel”, he could play guitar with his teeth, behind his back or while crawling across the stage. Patton, along with Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf, a sacred trinity in the blues canon, spent time on the Dockery Farms plantation in Mississippi’s Sunflower County, where they were paid in the plantation’s own coinage. David “Honeyboy” Edwards, a guitarist and the grandson of a slave, who died in 2011 at the age of 96, was one of Dockery’s survivors. In a priceless scene (below), he’s filmed sitting and reminiscing with two other frail musicians, Homesick James and Robert Lockwood Jr. James declares that white men can’t sing the blues because they never had to “holler at a mule” in the cotton fields.