The fool’s gold of Damien Hirst

The severed head of a huge bronze figure lies on the marble floor of a Venetian palace. Its body, 18 metres tall, crawling with worms and entangled in seaweed, strides through a nearby atrium. This is “Demon with Bowl”, and it is the centrepiece of a new exhibition from Damien Hirst, a British artist, which takes viewers on a journey through two palaces housing nearly 200 works (all of which are, discreetly, for sale). Made by teams of studio assistants and craftsmen across Europe, “Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable” is the product of almost nine years’ work. At well over £50m, its budget is Hollywood in scale – and so is the story it is based on.

Cif Amotan II, a slave-turned-billionaire who lived during the first and second centuries AD , spends his wealth collecting the treasures of the world. He decides to install them in a temple to the sun, and has the works loaded on a massive ship, the Apistos, or “Unbelievable”. But the ship is lost at sea, and the precious cargo lies at the bottom of the ocean, until – more than 2,000 years later – Hirst and his team discover it somewhere off the coast of east Africa.

Bestriding the art world like a colossus “Demon with Bowl (Exhibition Enlargement)”

This hoard is now on show at the Palazzo Grassi and Punta Della Dogana, which François Pinault, a luxury-goods billionaire and art collector, transformed into galleries several years ago. There are gods and pharaohs and mythical creatures made of silver and gold and studded with gemstones. Scholarly labels identify the provenance and function of each object: “The Greeks believed that Cyclopes had roamed their land…this convincing replica [of a mammoth skull]…would have been displayed as a reliquary.” Stills and video clips record the excavation and extraction of the treasures. You get the sense that you are at a museum, not a gallery. But then you start to notice barnacle-encrusted faces of cartoon characters and modern celebrities peeping out at you, from Kate Moss to Pharrell Williams – even Hirst himself.

The last time Hirst cooked up anything on this scale, it divided the critics. Over two days in 2008, as Lehman Brothers collapsed, Sotheby’s auctioned more than 200 works from his exhibition, “Beautiful Inside My Head Forever”, for a total of £111.5m ($200.7m). Most of the proceeds went directly to Hirst, who had consigned his work straight to auction, bypassing his dealers. The late Australian art critic Robert Hughes described the pieces in the sale – reworkings of his spin and spot paintings and butterflies on enamel panels – as “bling”; others regarded the affair as a canny comment on the roles played by money and the market in the art world.

“Treasures” is also preoccupied with the tension between kitsch and good taste and the question of how we value art and understand it. As ever, Hirst doesn’t supply any answers. “What we believe is up to us,” says the curator, Elena Guena. “But I think [Hirst is] saying it’s the myth that makes the work of art.” It just happens to be a myth invented by Hirst himself.