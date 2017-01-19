The forgotten front

The most famous battles of the first world war were fought on the fields of France and Belgium. The most memorable war paintings – John Singer Sargent’s gassed soldiers on the Arras-Doullens Road, Paul Nash’s evocation of Passchendaele – depict the same territory. A new exhibition, “War in the Sunshine”, concentrates on a lesser known campaign, in which the British joined forces with the Italians to repel the Austro-Hungarian army in northern Italy from 1917 to 1918. On show at the Estorick Collection, a jewel-box of a gallery in north London best known for its Italian Futurist works, it includes work by a trio of Britons: Sydney Carline, a painter, and Ernest Brooks and William Joseph Brunell, both photographers.

“British sentry and Italian peasant woman”, William Joseph Brunel, 1918

The first world war coincided with one of the most exciting and turbulent periods in the history of art, when Cubists, Dadaists, Futurists and Expressionists battled it out to create new visions of the world. The artists commissioned by the British government to record the events of the war were often inspired by these movements to produce avant-garde paintings. Carline admired the Futurists and rejected the Victorian academic style. While studying at the Slade, he attended the first Post-Impressionist art exhibition in London in 1910. He volunteered for the air force in 1916, and was posted to Italy in early 1918; that summer he was accredited as an official war artist. In his paintings at the Estorick you can see the influence of Cézanne, Gauguin and the alpine landscapes of the Symbolists.

The ministry of information was well aware of the power of images: it only allowed a few official photographers near the front – civilian photographers were banned. Work was carefully censored, first in Italy and then back in London. Images of corpses were forbidden. Brooks, who had been a successful royal photographer before being assigned to the Western Front in 1916, chafed at efforts to keep him away from what he called “the sharp end”. He and Brunell were tasked with producing patriotic reportage; their images were distributed to newspapers, press agencies and turned into postcards – the ministry even had its own shop, just off Piccadilly. Their work shows life behind the lines: its misery, mundanity and occasional flashes of colour.