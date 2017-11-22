The glamour and misery of Weimar Germany

“The painter is the eyes of the world”, Otto Dix once wrote. It could have been the motto of the “New Objectivity” movement that took hold in Germany in the years after the first world war. Adherents like Dix used a direct, naturalistic style of painting, forgoing the exaggerated, highly emotional and sometimes abstract aesthetic fashionable among expressionists and other members of the avant-garde in favour of more accessible, explicit social criticism. “Splendour and Misery in the Weimar Republic”, a new exhibition at the Schirn Gallery in Frankfurt, invites visitors to explore how Dix and contemporaries such as George Grosz, Georg Scholz and Jeanne Mammen depicted the fledgling democracy.

As the exhibition’s title suggests, the subjects depicted by these artists oscillated between splendour and misery, much like their country. The political and economic turmoil that wracked Weimar Germany provided fertile ground for social commentary. They painted disabled war veterans, bread strikes, starving prostitutes and back-street abortions. Some painters, such as Carl Grossberg, created deeply unsettling images of industrial landscapes devoid of any signs of humanity. But they also immortalised figures from the jazz age: glamorous women in flapper dresses being eyed up by underworld characters in smoky bars, strapping young men on bicycles, well-dressed industrialists cutting deals. Their art captured a country that was forever on the brink of disaster yet managed to sustain, for a time, a more open and progressive society than Germans had ever enjoyed.

The exhibition is loosely arranged around themes such as art and politics, entertainment, the “new woman” and “city-country-industry”. The curator, Ingrid Pfeiffer, has done a good job of highlighting connections between them, with wall texts explaining the history of the period and in her arrangement of pictures. By placing a painting of war veterans next to one of a prostitute, she illustrates how the devastation of war led to a rise in prostitution, as many women whose husbands had been killed or wounded were forced to resort to selling sex to make ends meet. Pfeiffer has also ensured that there is a balance between men and women artists, giving little-known painters such as Jeanne Mammen and Alice Lex-Nerlinger the attention they deserve. And the exhibition shows how Germany’s artists foresaw the rise of the Nazis – even at the beginning of the 1920s, some included swastikas in their paintings.