The immigrants who shaped modern British design

On a spring evening in Vienna in 1938, shortly after Austria had been annexed by Nazi Germany, a young art student called Dorrit Fuhrmann made her way to a theatre for the opening of a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. It was a special occasion for Furhmann (whose real name was Dorothy – her mother was a fan of Charles Dickens) because she had designed the set herself. On arriving at the theatre, she found a makeshift sign at the entrance: “Jews not allowed”. Fuhrmann was Jewish. Mercifully, she had been born in Czechoslovakia so didn’t need permission from the Nazis to leave Austria. With the help of her professor, she secured a place at an art school in London.



After the war, during which she worked in naval intelligence, Fuhrmann got a job for the British government designing posters with public-information messages like “coughs and sneezes spread diseases”. In 1948, by which time she was using the pen-name Dorrit Dekk, she was asked to design a stand for the Festival of Britain, a national celebration of art and industry that was intended to reinvigorate a war-ravaged country. Her joyful mural of British sports and games made her name, and soon her posters for London Transport and Orient Line ferries (she was known as the “travel queen”) could be seen all over London.

Study for Festival of Britain mural (1951) by Dorrit Dekk

Dekk, who died in 2014, is one of the designers whose work is on show in “Designs on Britain”, a small but perfectly formed exhibition at the Jewish Museum in Camden, north London. The curators are keen to show how much “iconic British design” – from wartime progaganda posters to fabric for London’s buses and tube carriages to the Raleigh Chopper bicycle – was produced by artists who weren’t born in Britain.



Refugees from continental Europe enriched their adopted country with their entrepreneurial drive, their knowledge of new artistic movements like modernism and surrealism, and their chutzhpah (Dekk lied when the Festival of Britain committee asked her if she had painted a mural before). The catalogue includes an apposite quotation from Niklaus Pevsner, the architectural historian who, as a German with Jewish heritage, was forced to emigrate to Britain in the 1930s. “England”, he wrote, “has indeed profited just as much from the un-Englishness of the immigrants as they have profited from the Englishing they underwent.”