The late flowering of Rose Hilton

It’s hard to believe now, but in the mid-20th century, west Cornwall incubated Britain’s answer to the modernism of New York and Paris. First to arrive there, in 1928, were the painters Christopher Wood and Ben Nicholson; then came Nicholson’s second wife, Barbara Hepworth, and Naum Gabo, a Russian sculptor. By the early 1950s, a community of largely abstract artists had gathered in the seaside town of St Ives. They revelled in the warm Cornish light and colour, the shapes of the land and coast, and argued that they, and not Americans like Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning, were the true inventors of abstract expressionism.

Mirror, mirror “La Toilette” (1996)

Rose Hilton, an octogenarian painter, is almost the last living exemplar of this celebrated school of artists. Yet she has never truly shared their experimental modernism. She’s sometimes patronised as a colourist, a follower of Bonnard, Matisse and the Post-Impressionists, although her palette of reds, pinks and yellows, shading into the misty blues and greens of her Cornish seascapes, is powerfully sensual. She goes her own way, often favouring figuration over abstraction: she paints nudes, mainly women, who gaze into mirrors, dry themselves after bathing, or are locked in love. Hers is a quiet voice among the noisy egos of contemporary art. She once confided to her biographer, Ian Collins, who had agreed to pose for her, that “the last man who stripped off for me came to read the electricity meter”.

It has taken many years for Hilton to win proper recognition. To achieve it she had to escape the dominance of her husband, Roger Hilton, a prominent member of the St Ives school and a pioneer of British abstraction in the early 1950s. Twenty years Rose’s senior, he was witty, alcoholic and egocentric, and so demanding of her around the house that for ten years she had to paint secretly in his absence; if he returned and smelled “turps”, he’d fly into a rage. She loved him and their two boys, and so put up with it, but his death in 1975 unleashed a dam-burst of creativity.

She was discovered in 1987 by David Messum, an art dealer visiting Cornwall from London. He bought her canvases and, in 1989, gave her the first of a dozen London shows at his gallery that culminated in a retrospective at Tate St Ives in 2008. She now wonders why she took the back-seat for so long. “There are artist couples I know who allow each other to go to their respective studios,” she says, “but Roger wasn’t like that. I was possibly of that generation where women gave in to their man.”

The image of Hilton as a submissive wife belies her vigorous art and cheerful manner, as well as an adventurous past. Rosemary Phipps was born in 1931, the child of strict Plymouth Brethren in Kent. By the time she met Roger, in 1959, she had escaped her parents, overcome tuberculosis (which had killed her brother), and was enjoying a freebooting lifestyle as an artist and teacher in London. At Sidcup art school she taught a cheeky 16-year-old named Keith Richards, who once locked “Teach” in a cupboard. In 1965, she and Roger, feeling the pinch a bit, moved to the village of Botallack in rugged “Poldark” country, a landscape of old tin mines and “a good place”, she’s since recalled, “to be shipwrecked in”.

She is now 85 and in failing health, but not complaining. Last October, Messum’s gallery staged a successful exhibition of her work; a month later, Hilary Spurling, a critic and biographer of Matisse, described her as a “remarkable artist”. A new show in Cornwall opens in two weeks. Finally, the world is catching up with her.