The other Giacometti

Think of Giacometti and chances are you will imagine a bronze sculpture of a misshapen and scraggily skinny figure. His name has become synonymous with his whip-thin forms, one of the most potent incarnations of the desolation that gripped post-war Europe. But while these are some of the most vaunted works of modern art, they are also only part of the story: the conclusion.

By starting at the beginning, a new exhibition at the Tate Modern in London shows how he developed his style. Born in Borgonovo, Switzerland in 1901, Giacometti moved to Paris in 1922 to study with Antoine Bourdelle, a sculptor. Initially inspired by cubist painting, in 1931 he joined the surrealists, sculpting a series of dreamlike pieces. But Giacometti was never fully committed to surrealism’s neglect of the waking world in favour of the subconscious, and as war loomed he retrained his focus. After studying ancient art he began creating more realistic representations of male and female forms in miniature, which were intended to seem like figures observed from a distance. It was only after the war that he settled on his late style, typified by his thin bronze figures, which he would refine for the remainder of his life.

By devoting around half of the gallery space to his pre-war works, “Giacometti” spotlights his roving interests, in antiquity, dreams, photography and the theatre. And by placing the familiar bronze casts alongside the plaster versions which were his preferred medium, and by showing his paintings and drawings, it shows him as an artist who was more versatile than many people realise. This is a show that is both retrospective and rediscovery.