The painter with a magic eye

Brushes with fame Zeid in her studio, Paris, in the 1950s

Fahrelnissa Zeid was a Turkish artist who, at her peak in the mid 20th century, made epic abstract paintings. She is the subject of a new exhibition at Tate Modern, her first retrospective in Britain. The originality and power of the work makes her obscurity startling: how could an artist of this calibre have been so easily forgotten in the West?

A former student, the artist Suha Shoman, has no doubts as to the answer: Zeid has been “[thrown] out of history because of her gender and her origins.” When Zeid staged her first show in America in 1950, at the height of her powers, the New York gallery billed her as “The Oriental Painter”. The exhibition fell flat. She was regarded as exotic, a mere novelty, and while her monumental abstraction should have been fashionable, her backstory was entirely at odds with a muscular American chauvinism which scarcely deigned to acknowledge Europe, let alone the rest of the world.

Quite a backstory it is, too. She was born Fahrünissa Şakir in 1901 into a family of aristocratic Turkish art-lovers, which fell apart in 1914 when her brother was convicted of killing her father. At 19 she married İzzet Melih Devrim, a novelist with whom she toured the galleries of Europe. Fascinated, she studied art in Paris in the 1920s. By the early 1940s Zeid had divorced her husband and was back in Turkey, grappling with depression and exhibiting Fauvist-influenced paintings alongside the experimental d Group.

At the end of the war, her second husband, the Hashemite Prince Zeid Al-Hussein, was appointed Iraq’s ambassador to London. There, she set up a studio in the embassy’s former servants’ quarters, leading a twin existence as a diplomatic hostess and a painter whose blossoming artwork was frequently exhibited in Paris. In 1958, while the couple were on holiday, her husband’s family was slaughtered in Iraq’s military coup. She and her husband were evicted from the embassy and moved into a small flat. Traumatised, she gave up art until her early efforts at cooking inspired her to paint on the bones of a Christmas turkey. Encouraged once more to think of herself as a painter, by the early 1960s she had returned to her oils and canvases. After her husband died in 1970, she moved to Jordan, where she taught abstract art to female students and painted portraits until her death in 1991.

Bejewelled “Triton Octopus” (1953)

Like her story, Zeid’s art confounds expectations. Her early work, much of it painted in Turkey, suggests a European post-impressionist, while her mature work, made after she had settled in England, drew heavily on Byzantine, Persian and Islamic traditions. These highly distinctive abstract paintings recall the windows of Byzantine cathedrals and the tiling patterns of Moorish palaces. In their clarity of colour, sharpness of line and awareness of geometry, they suggest an orderly mind pinning meaning upon disorder; the impulsivness of abstract expressionism is nowhere to be seen here. But while her paintings evoke the Islamic world, there is nothing conventionally Eastern about them – those Americans seeking a whiff of exotica in 1950 were bound to be disappointed. Zeid was an abstract artist first and foremost, steeped in the Western tradition but using Eastern ideas to revitalise it.