The pioneer of Dadaism who made collage cool

“Beyond Painting”, the title of a major exhibition of the work of Max Ernst at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, could be mistaken for a curator’s matter-of-fact description of a show that, alongside works in paint, features sculptures, collages, prints and illustrations. Except the phrase is not M o MA ’s from 2017, but Ernst’s from 1936. Today, Max Ernst is best known as a painter, of otherworldly landscapes populated by fantastical figures. But his lifelong quest was to go “au-delà de la peinture”.

Fragmentation and displacement were constant features of Ernst’s life. Born in 1891 near Cologne in Germany, he began painting at university, inspired by encounters with the expressionism and abstraction of August Macke and Hans Arp. But when the first world war broke out, he was drafted into the German army. His grim experience serving on both eastern and western fronts prompted an artistic rebirth. How to make sense – or nonsense – of a fractured postwar world? His answer was collage. Cross-sections from a diagram of a fish might become neighbours with an image of a bomb; fashion catalogues could be tweaked to produce impossible and ludicrous cut-out costumes. But for all of the disorientation of world events these works channelled, their effect was far more often uncanny than sinister.

With collage as his foundation, Ernst became ever more ambitious. In Cologne he was a pioneer of Dadaism, a movement that rejected reason and aesthetics for irrationality and protest. His experimentation with materials became bolder, frequently combining found objects with paint. By placing paper over anything from leaves to wire mesh, from floorboards to crumbs, and rubbing the paper with a pencil to leave an impression – a technique known as frottage – he incorporated into his work not just the idea of these disparate items but their physical presence.

In 1922 he moved to Paris, then the capital of surrealism, where his furious output in a variety of media continued until another earthquake of world events, the German invasion. Interned by the Nazis, in 1941 he escaped to New York, another centre of émigré art, where he influenced the development of abstract expressionism, before moving to the red hills of Sedona, Arizona, a landscape that resembled the feverish visions of his work. In the 1950s he returned to Paris, where he died in 1976. Ernst lived at the apex of the avant-garde. Though he always painted, he never only painted. And the new and unearthly forms he found in other media enabled him to expand the possibilities of paint itself.