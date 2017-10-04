The rise of the Instagram artist

In 2013 Donald Robertson, the creative director of Estée Lauder, a make-up brand, began sharing the drawings he made in his spare time on Instagram. The messy, colourful sketches and collages of lithe, elongated women he posted under the handle @drawbertson quickly began attracting attention, not least because many of them depict famous fashionistas in humorous, if fantastical, scenarios. One shows Carine Roitfeld, a former editor of Vogue Paris, standing side-by-side with a prize turkey, her own feathered skirt mirroring the bird’s plumage. Another depicts Roitfeld and Karl Lagerfeld, a fashion designer, cooing over a new-born baby Karl, the child’s grey pony tail and dark glasses perfectly mimicking his father’s signature look.

@drawbertson’s painted lips

When Giles Deacon, a British clothing brand, invited Robertson to collaborate with it on a collection in 2014, he sent off a sketch of some bright-red parted lips. The next thing Robertson knew, he was at Giles Deacon’s London fashion show, watching model after model, wearing dresses embellished with his lips, saunter down the runway. Since then, Instagram users have flocked to him (Robertson now has almost 200,000 followers), as have fashion brands. He has collaborated with Smashbox, Alice + Olivia and Bergdorf Goodman. Now he has a book out, “DONALD”, which compiles his work from the last four years, along with anecdotes from muses and collaborators, and handwritten notes on his inspirations.

An art-school drop-out (he found being a starving artist “a drag”) turned father of five who lives in the suburbs of Los Angeles, Robertson likens his position in the fashion industry to “a guest at a party who hasn’t been tossed out yet”. It’s this giddy attitude that makes his work so enchanting. But don’t let the childlike enthusiasm fool you: Robertson knows his medium, and how to exploit it. “If you’re not posting about Kanye and Kim’s wedding seconds after its happened,” he has said, “you’re missing the momentum of the whole thing”. Capitalising on the buzz surrounding a pop-culture event is key, and his quick, tongue-in-cheek sketches make his audience feel like they’re in on the joke. If Robertson posts a picture of a painting, someone will buy it before the paint has dried.