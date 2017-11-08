The Swiss photographer who rebranded Egypt

In 1929, only a few years after the end of the British protectorate, King Fuad I of Egypt commissioned a book of photographs of his new kingdom. He wanted to show the country in its best light and remind people that British rule was merely a blip in thousands of years of civilisation. Fifty leather-bound, gold-embossed copies of “L’Egypte” were to be produced, some of which would be given as gifts to foreign dignitaries.

The king felt that only one man was up to the task. Fred Boissonnas, a Swiss photographer, was in his 80s, had only been to Egypt twice, and owned a publishing house which had recently gone bankrupt. But he had produced a book of photography called “Greece By Mountain and By Valley”, which the king admired. After two years of negotiations, Boissonnas was given 18 months to accomplish his mission. A selection of the photographs he took for the book, and those from his subsequent trip to the Sinai desert, are displayed in an exhibition, “Boissonnas in Egypt”, at the Royal Geographic Society in London.

“L’Egypte”, which was published in 1932, is a fascinating example of the art of nation-branding. Royal patronage gave Boissonnas free rein to go where he wanted (only Tutankhamun’s mummy remained out of bounds due to stipulations from Howard Carter’s editors). He photographed ancient temples, mosques, churches, street scenes, rural villages, oases, mountains, greenery, as well as factories, roads and bridges.

The book featured essays on the glory days of the pharaohs, on the Greeks, Romans and Copts, and the medieval period when Islamic culture flourished. The Ottoman Empire got a brief mention (King Fuad’s ancestor was a renegade commander who seized power from the Sultan at the beginning of the 19th century) but the British protectorate was conspicuously absent. This was soft power at its most sophisticated.