The tattooed hipsters of 18th-century Japan

Tattoos are by nature fleeting, a living art form that dies with the body that serves as its canvas. But a new book manages to pin down the Japanese practice of irezumi, or traditional tattooing, by drawing on an unlikely source: 19th-century woodblock prints. “Tattoos in Japanese Prints", by Sarah E. Thompson, curator of Japanese art at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, charts the history of tattooing in Japan and, with full-page colour prints capturing beautiful tattoos of breathtaking complexity, demonstrates why the Japanese tradition is considered to be the best in the world.

Simple tattoos were first used, in the Edo period (1616-1868), to punish criminals, who were marked on the face or arm to indicate their involvement in petty crimes such as theft, a practice Thompson believes may have made tattoos a “perverse status symbol in underworld social circles”. They became popular first with bandits, then labourers, lovers – mostly courtesans and their clients – and even stylish city dwellers. The most elaborate tattoos transformed almost the entire body into a canvas, extending from the neck to the elbows and knees. They often featured designs drawn from colourful woodblock prints known as ukiyo-e, which abounded with dragons, demon masks, ghosts and monsters from Japanese popular culture and mythology.

As the practice of irezumi grew, it developed a co-dependent relationship with ukiyo-e. It is thought that the first professional tattoo artists were trained as block cutters, the artisans who carved artists’ drawings into the wooden blocks used for printing – both were known as horisihi or “masters of carving”. Many artists were, in turn, inspired by irezumi and, with their prints, contributed to its popularity. Between 1827 and 1830 the artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi made a series of woodblock prints to illustrate a Chinese martial-arts novel. Depicting 108 heroic outlaws battling corruption, the prints – the focus of Thompson’s book – were so in demand that she speculates they may in fact have inspired the fashion for large, pictorial tattoos. Whether they started this trend or were themselves influenced by it, the striking tattoos in Kuniyoshi’s illustrations quickly became – and continue to serve as – the templates for real-life tattoo designs in Japan.

In the late 19th century, during the Meiji era (1868-1912), tattooing was made illegal. The new rulers deemed the practice old fashioned and felt it conflicted with the image of modernity and civilisation they wished to project. The records of the tattoo parlours established during the Edo period were destroyed by police, shrouding the trends and artists of the period in mystery. The outlawed art form came to be associated with yakuza – gangs involved with organised crime.