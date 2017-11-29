The ten best video games of 2017

Despite a plethora of dull sequels, 2017 has been a strong year for video games. The best of them offered a reminder of the medium’s capacity to challenge and surprise. Hardware helped. In the last 12 months, we’ve had Nintendo’s portable console, Switch, which blurs the distinctions between couchbound and mobile play; and Microsoft’s Xbox One X, which gives us a super-powered vision of gaming’s hi-res future. But it was the ideas that really counted. From the featherlight pleasures of a perfect Nintendo platformer to the grim realities of emigration and war, here are ten of the most interesting and ambitious games in a crowded year.

10. Mario Odyssey (Switch, above)

Maybe it’s because I grew up playing Sonic, but I must confess an intense dislike for Nintendo’s longstanding plumber mascot, with his straining overalls, his bushy moustache, his mad blue eyes and inarticulate squeals. It’s my misfortune, then, that the games in which he features are works of genius – and this latest outing, for the Switch console, is no exception. Like so many Nintendo productions, “Mario Odyssey” is an all-ages fairground ride, mixing superb animation and tight controls with game design of huge imaginative precision. This time Mario has a 3 D open world to explore, a cap that lets him possess other creatures in the game and a princess who, for once, may not be happy to play the damsel in distress. It’s childlike but far from childish, it’s bursting with positivity, surprise and invention, and it’s a delight.