The Victorians who showed photography could be art

John Ruskin, the British art critic and scholar, declared in 1851 that “a photograph is not a work of art, though it requires certain delicate manipulations of paper and acid”. Ruskin’s dismissive view of photography was typical of his era. Although many recognised that technical skill was needed to execute a photograph, few believed in its artistic potential. In the 1850s, four photographers – Oscar Rejlander, Clementina Hawarden, Julia Margaret Cameron and Lewis Carroll – quietly began to create works which would wholly rebut this view. You only need to see their intimate, expressive pictures, currently on display in “Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography” at the National Portrait Gallery in London, to see just how wrong Ruskin was.

Each of these master photographers had their own style. Rejlander’s work possesses a quiet grace, Cameron’s a brooding sensuality. Carroll’s photographs display an intense curiosity about his subjects, while Hawarden’s are striking explorations of the female psyche. The development of new photographic techniques certainly helped these artists to achieve this sensitivity. Where older methods like the daguerrotype required the sitter to remain still for ten to 90 seconds, the wet-plate collodion process, invented in 1851 when Frederick Scott Archer discovered that you could apply a different cocktail of chemicals to the photographic plate, reduced the wait to a few seconds. Photographers could now capture a fleeting moment or even an expression passing across a face. But these images display more than technical acuity. These artists deftly manipulated their medium to produce photographs as capable as any painting of pinning down emotion and human experience.