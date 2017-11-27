Thoroughly modern Modigliani

Whose likeness? Modigliani's portrait of Jean Cocteau (1916)

Jean Cocteau had his portrait painted by Modigliani in 1916, and later wrote: “It does not look like me, but it does look like Modigliani, which is better.” There is no mistaking his meaning: characteristically simplified forms, long, elegant necks and almond eyes have made Modigliani one of the most instantly recognisable artists of the 20th century. His idiosyncratic style and commitment to portraiture set him apart from the experiments with abstraction of colour and form that characterised the Parisian avant garde before the first world war. This, combined with the mystique afforded by his early death in penury at just 35 from tuberculosis, has enhanced the myth of Modigliani as an isolated genius, both in his personal life and in his art.

The portraits themselves say otherwise. Presenting the widest selection of his work ever seen in the UK , Tate Modern’s new exhibition places Modigliani firmly within the creative milieu of bohemian Paris, where he arrived in 1906. Settling first in the traditional artists’ quarter of Montmartre, in 1909 he moved to Montparnasse, which was fast becoming the city’s new artistic centre. Many of his portraits depict members of his wide circle of friends and colleagues, and they achieve a remarkable sense of individual character. His style and subjects attest to time spent in cinemas and nightclubs and the influence of his contemporaries, including Constantin Brancusi and Toulouse-Lautrec. He also spent time in museums, adapting the restrained character of the African and ancient Egyptian sculpture he encountered to the contemporary interest in simplified form.

Nowhere was Modigliani more modern than in his depiction of the naked female body. His images of confident female sexuality rejected the coyly lascivious treatments ubiquitous in paintings by an older generation of academic artists, instead looking back to characterful examples from the past by Titian, Velásquez and Manet. Modigliani’s women are powerful and uncompromising: viewed up close, with no props or embellishments to distract the viewer, they are the subject of intense focus; the inclusion of pubic hair introduces an untamed eroticism; their forthright poses and frank gaze make them active participants in the encounter. Modigliani was often drunk and could be violent. His models and lovers are typically classed as victims. But for all that his nudes are principally objects of male desire, they evoke the new freedom enjoyed by many urban young women in the years before the first world war; far from pursuing a timeless ideal, the artist was firmly engaged with the spirit of his time.