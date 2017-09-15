Troubled Turkey’s fearless art scene

It is a difficult time in Turkey. In the wake of an attempted coup in July last year, over 100,000 people have been arrested, sacked or suspended, resulting in widespread tension and uncertainty. Last year’s edition of Contemporary Istanbul, an annual art fair now in its 12th edition, was blighted by cancellations in the wake of the coup attempt. After 25 galleries dropped out, the organisers had to hurry to find replacements before the fair opened in November. Local gallerists and artists expressed fears that artworks deemed offensive might provoke reprisals and a group of Islamists stormed the fair to demand that a sculpture depicting a woman in a swimming costume bearing a painting of the late Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II be removed.

This year, the fair is being held in September to coincide with the launch of the Istanbul Biennial and features over 70 galleries, almost half of them based in Turkey. Some local gallerists and artists remain on edge but the artworks on display here do not shirk from commenting, whether through allusion or more forthrightly, on subjects ranging from the refugee crisis, to political censorship, to gentrification and rampant urbanisation.