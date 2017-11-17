Why the impressionists were drawn to London

Seldom has an exhibition’s title been so at odds with its contents as “Impressionists in London: French Artists in Exile 1870-1904” at Tate Britain in London. Although it features two of the genre’s greatest exponents – Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro (as well as notable fellow traveller Alfred Sisley) – the vast majority of the show is devoted to artists who would deny they were impressionists. The society painter James Tissot, the classically inspired sculptors Jean-Bapiste Carpeaux and Jules Dalou: whatever the merits of these practitioners, they belong to a more traditionally representational stream in French art, one long overshadowed by impressionism’s spontaneous, movement-filled scenes of everyday life.

The exhibition’s idea of exile, too, is something of a misnomer. Although some of this work was made after artists like Monet sought refuge across the Channel from the catastrophic Franco-Prussian War of 1870-71, followed by the fall of the Second Empire and the economic devastation of France, much of it stems from holidays spent in Britain during calmer times. There is a scintillating story to be told about the relationship between impressionism and British art, as well as French artists in exile. By trying to tell both, this show tells neither.

Nevertheless, “Impressionists in London” is worth a visit for the best works on display, by James McNeill Whistler, Jean-Baptiste-Camile Corot and André Derain as well as Monet and Pisarro. It is a particular pleasure to see six of Monet’s paintings from his “Houses of Parliament” series reunited. And by placing its impressionists in the context of their more conservative contemporaries, it revives the sense of awe and wonder that this now-familiar movement once inspired.