Where to ski

At the peak of the market are the usual, glamorous spots: Vail and Aspen in America, Verbier and Courchevel in Europe. Yet not all Alpine and Coloradan holidays require such a spending avalanche. A cluster of Austrian resorts – Kaltenbach, Kitzbühel, Schladming and Mayrhofen – cost barely half as much and are near the top of the pile on both review sites. France’s Serre Chevalier and Canada’s Mont Tremblant are also good value for money, while Scandinavian skiers can plump for Trysil in Norway or Levi in Finland.

Asians and South Americans are proud of their slopes: there are decently rated, picturesque options in Argentina and Japan. Europeans and North Americans, bored with the usual expensive holidays, might fancy a cheaper adventure off the beaten track. The real deal, however, is closer to home.