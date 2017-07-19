A touch of glass

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

1843 Magazine

Objects of desire

Vases worth buying flowers for

June/July 2017

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT Plum serving bowl by Tom Dixon, Harrods, £45/$70. Hurricane lily vase in silver by Skogsberg & Smart, £275/$340. Lyngby vase by Lyngby Porcelain, SCP, £169/$205. Large Emerson vase by The White Company, £160/$260

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT Fidji vase by Kosta Boda, Skandium, medium £159/$198.75. Septum steel blue vase by Mattias Stenberg for Kosta Boda, Skandium, £319/$398.75 (limited edition of 300). Vision vase in pink and amber by Kosta Boda, Skandium, £299/$365

PHOTOGRAPH MATTHEW DONALDSON  
STYLIST OLIVIA POMP  
STYLIST’S ASSISTANT FELICITY GRAY

