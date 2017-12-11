Demolition man

The Mahanakhon, a new 314-metre skyscraper in Bangkok, is Thailand’s tallest building. Yet as a piece of high-rise architecture, it is a powerfully ambiguous piece of work. Running in a spiral from the bottom of the building to the very top is a canyon of corrosion, as though King Kong has run his giant fingernail across its glass façade. At the bottom, where it meets the street, it cracks into a series of ledges and terraces, and there is another small building which appears to be a fragment of the big one. Soaring high above the apartment blocks and office towers around it, the Mahanakhon nevertheless appears to be falling apart.

Scheeren’s design for a Jenga-like apartment building in Vancouver

It is the work of Ole Scheeren, a 46-year-old German and one of the rising stars of international architecture. Scheeren has built his career on an audacious approach to high-rise design. In 2015 he completed the Interlace, a residential complex in Singapore containing 1,040 apartments. Many architects, faced with the challenge of fitting that many flats into a tight urban space, would have built vertically. But Scheeren upended convention. He made a set of 31 blocks, which he tipped on their sides and stacked on top of each other like Lego bricks. The result has a kind of boyish charm. Like the Mahanakhon, the Interlace displayed a childlike delight in knocking things over and piling them up again. The playfulness of his buildings is important to Scheeren. “I think it makes them more approachable,” he says. “But it’s not random playfulness. It’s always based on what it achieves.”

In 2016, more skyscrapers were built than in any previous year. Scheeren has watched this growth spurt with alarm. It’s not that he objects to height in principle – after all, it’s an efficient way of accommodating a lot of people on a small piece of land, an imperative which gets ever stronger as more people move to cities. It’s just that he finds most of this development bland, repetitive and isolating. “There is this complete divorce between these buildings and people’s lives,” he says. “Their scale exceeds what is comprehensible to the human eye, so you can no longer tell quite how big a building is or how many people are in it. For me it isn’t even architecture. They’re just boxes with graphic designs stuck over the top to hide the truth behind.”

Scheeren is one of a number of architects who have been rethinking the high-rise in recent years. Herzog and de Meuron’s 56 Leonard Street, a residential tower in Manhattan, looks like a teetering stack of boxes which appears ever more precarious the higher you go. The Folie Richter, a proposal for Montpellier from MVRDV , a Dutch firm, is also a jagged agglomeration of parts. They owe a debt to Habitat by Moshe Safdie, an Israeli architect who in 1967 piled discrete concrete apartments into a gigantic condominium in Montreal, combining the intensity of skyscrapers with the individual spaces of suburban housing.

The Mahanakhon is among the most exhilarating designs in this vein. Each of the blocks running up the side corresponds to an individual space, and the “pixellation” of the façade creates hollows and overhangs for balconies and gardens. The fragmentation at the base means that as you approach the building from the street, you are faced not with a sheer glass wall but with terraces covered in cafés and restaurants. The playfulness of his approach is intended as a social catalyst: the stacked blocks of the Interlace created courtyards on the ground and communal gardens in the air, just as the fracturing of the Mahanakhon creates a multitude of spaces for people to mix and mingle. “The image it creates is about occupation,” Scheeren explains. “It’s an attempt to celebrate the people within the structure and broadcast that back to the city.”