Get me to the church

Sint-Truiden, a Flemish-speaking town in the Belgian province of Limburg, grew up around a Benedictine abbey founded in the seventh century and dedicated to Saint Trudo. His relics drew pilgrims on a Chaucerian scale. When French revolutionary soldiers pillaged the town in 1794, the abbey, which was a thing of Romanesque, Gothic and Baroque glory, was largely destroyed. But one part of it survived: this haunting brick building.

Quite what it was built for, no one knows, although from 1872 it was used as a chapel, reworked inside with gothic-revival vaults and vivid decoration. Known as the De Waterhond (water hound) chapel, it has since been home to a music and drawing academy and a local theatre company. Vacant again for half a century, it has now been adapted by Klaarchitectur, a firm specialising in crystal-clear modern buildings.