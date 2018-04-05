How British architects conquered the world

In 1978 the future arrived in Norwich. It came in the form of a museum designed by Norman Foster. The Sainsbury Centre (above) was built to house the supermarket dynasty’s art collection, and was like no other museum in Britain. 150m long and clad in shiny steel, its western and eastern fronts boasted huge glass windows, which were surrounded by a steel frame that looked more like the internal parts of a rocket than ornamentation for a façade. Inside, a double-skinned structure allowed all the service areas to be hidden in the walls and underground, leaving a cavernous central space for exhibits. This was an art gallery in the form of an aircraft hangar.

Forty years later, the Sainsbury Centre is hosting “Superstructures”, a thorough (and thoroughly enjoyable) new exhibition that explores the work of Foster and contemporaries like Richard Rogers, Nicholas Grimshaw and Michael and Patty Hopkins. Together they formed a cohort whose style came to be known as “high-tech”, owing to their liberal use of ideas and techniques from science and industry. Their buildings were often assembled from complex kits of prefabricated parts, like cars or planes, and wore their engineering on the outside, as in the external lifts and pipes of Rogers’s Lloyd’s Building (1986), which resemble the guts of some enormous robot. They also drew on sci-fi to create space-age constructions like Grimshaw’s domes at the Eden Project in Cornwall (2001). Thanks to its futuristic exuberance and grandeur, “high-tech” became the dominant style for corporate headquarters and public buildings. Foster remains its leading exponent. His office for Apple, which opened in 2017, comes in the form of a giant white ring – a space station that fell to Earth.