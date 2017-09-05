Accessories Pens worth writing home about Inkredible Five pens worth writing home about Five pens worth writing home about September 5th 2017 Grayson Tighe series 5 fountain pen, engraved titanium and white gold, Blancpain, £2,270/$3,100Rhodium-plated hexagonal fountain pen, Caran d’Ache at William & Son, £730/$935Reine de Naples fountain pen in polished solid silver, Breguet, £1,800/$2,400Black ceramic Lalique crystal fountain pen with cabochon crystals, Caran d’Ache at William & Son, £2,750/$3,479Extra 1930 fountain pen in turtle-brown celluloid and sterling silver, Montegrappa, £1,075/$1,440 PHOTOGRAPH JOEL STANS More From Accessories Accessories Eye candy Shades to put you in a cool frame of mind Accessories La vie en rose Gold’s blushing cousin has come into her own. Charlie McCann notes the blossoming popularity of rose gold Accessories The case for wood Tech products tend to look functional at best. But, as Kassia St Clair discovers, there are manufacturers using natural materials to make them look beautiful Accessories Peripheral Visions The key to individual style is found in the extremities. These accessories will draw admiring glances from top to toe Readers' commentsSign in or Create your account to join the discussion.
