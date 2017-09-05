Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Pens worth writing home about

Inkredible

Five pens worth writing home about

September 5th 2017

 

Grayson Tighe series 5 fountain pen, engraved titanium and white gold, Blancpain, £2,270/$3,100

Rhodium-plated hexagonal fountain pen, Caran d’Ache at William & Son, £730/$935

Reine de Naples fountain pen in polished solid silver, Breguet, £1,800/$2,400

Black ceramic Lalique crystal fountain pen with cabochon crystals, Caran d’Ache at William & Son, £2,750/$3,479

Extra 1930 fountain pen in turtle-brown celluloid and sterling silver, Montegrappa, £1,075/$1,440 

PHOTOGRAPH JOEL STANS

