A celebration of mid-century design at MoMA

In the middle of the 20th century, modernism, mass-production and a growing middle class converged to produce a boom in affordable, high-quality domestic design. The Museum of Modern Art ( M o MA ) in New York City cannily positioned itself at the forefront of this revolution. Early initiatives included an annual exhibition, first held in the run-up to Christmas in 1938, of “Useful Household Objects Under $5” (by 1948, this threshold had increased to $100). As part of its “Good Design” programme, which ran between 1950 and 1955, the museum partnered with supermarkets in an effort to bring affordable, well-designed products to the American public. Edgar Kaufmann Jr, the director of “Good Design”, believed that museums had a role in “guiding the consumer toward those qualities which make an object beloved for generations.”

In its new exhibition “The Value of Good Design”, M o MA revisits some of the mid-century products it championed from the start, along with others from the same period. As you meander through the exhibition space – past a Fiat 500, mass-produced tableware, curvy chairs, bright wall hangings and a child’s “Slinky” toy – you’re struck by what the objects have in common. They are easy to use and store. They were innovative, either in their materials, the way they were built, or their appearance. Most importantly, they were intended to be affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Most designers working today abide by these principles, but the question of who sets the standards for “good design” is contentious. Some visitors may leave the exhibition feeling slightly cynical about what could be seen as an institutional pat on the back (what good taste we had!) ahead of the museum’s $450m renovation this summer, during which it will be closed to the public. But seen together, the array of objects that M o MA helped create or promote – a number of which are still popular today – is indisputably impressive. Many visitors will agree with with what Dorothy Shaver, the boss of one of the department stores that collaborated with M o MA , said at the “Good Design” launch party in 1950: “To me, good design is simply art applied to living”.