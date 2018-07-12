Building a self-portrait: inside architects’ houses

Building your own home is an unachievable dream for most of us. Even among architects, it’s rarer than you might think. Many prefer to live in older properties, because it helps them switch off from their day job. Some are too busy to spend their spare time working on a labour of love, while others are put off by the cost of land.

Then there is the psychological pressure that comes from building what is, in effect, a self-portrait. If the house goes wrong, the architect could suffer from a crisis of confidence and end up resenting their own work. But the freedom of not having to work to a client’s brief can also propel the architect to greater heights, letting them experiment with new ideas without being beholden to another person’s vision.

In his book “Architects’ Houses” (Thames & Hudson), Michael Webb, an architect who in the 1960s was one of the founders of Archigram, a radical collective, takes readers on a tour of 30 houses that architects have built for themselves over the past decade. They range from rural estates to urban boltholes, seasonal getaways to busy family homes, and add up to an inventory of contemporary forms, styles, materials and construction techniques. It is fascinating to see how these architects apply their professional philosophy to their domestic lives.