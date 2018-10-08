Cover stories: a history of magazine design

In August 1991 a Vanity Fair cover story on the actress Demi Moore sent the conservative American magazine industry into one of its periodic fits of morality. The startling photograph, by Annie Leibovitz, showed Moore naked and hugely pregnant. No Hollywood star had ever appeared like this on the front of a mainstream magazine. “It seems we have broken the last taboo,” declared Tina Brown, Vanity Fair’s editor. But the suits were worried. Offended distributors disguised the cover with a wrapper, as though it were pornography. Was it sexual objectification, a declaration of female empowerment or a celebration of family values? Maybe it was all of those, but mainly it turned out to be good business. Vanity Fair’s sales leapt by 200,000 copies.

The story appears in “Uncovered”, a selective history of “revolutionary” covers from the past seven decades with accounts by the people who made them. There are some familiar images, among them Esquire’s “martyrdom” cover of Muhammed Ali from 1968, when he was facing prison for dodging his draft to Vietnam. George Lois, Esquire’s art director, cast Ali as a latter-day Saint Sebastian, his body pierced by arrows, claiming that it would give heart to millions of young American men with similar doubts about going to war.

But “Uncovered”’s author, Ian Birch, despite having edited such star-struck publications as Grazia, Red and Heat, is less concerned with celebrities and sales than with covers that have pushed boundaries. I regret my ignorance of Fact, a muck-raking American quarterly, which in 1964 campaigned against Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater by screaming on its cover that 1,189 psychiatrists it had canvassed thought him psychologically unfit to be president. The legal activity which followed put the magazine out of business.

Thanks to the internet, the pace at which print magazines have disappeared has accelerated in recent years. Between 2011 and 2017, the number of magazines bought from newsstands in Britain almost halved, from 820m copies to 422m. But what emerges from this book is how a striking image and a few well-chosen words still have the power to influence. Once seen, who can forget the New York magazine cover that assembled all the women who said that comedian Bill Cosby had assaulted them, a j’accuse that preceded his conviction, or Vanity Fair’s flirtatious cover-line, “Call Me Caitlyn”, when Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner discussed his sex-change. In 2016, Edel Rodriguez’s brilliant illustration for Time showed Donald Trump coming apart like a messy, dripping candle, with one word on the cover: “Meltdown”. Out of bad times come good magazine covers.