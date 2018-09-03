When Concorde was the future

Aircraft, like sports cars and motorbikes, are machines with charisma. Many of them attract a cult following: some because of the narratives attached to them, some for their appearance, some for their performance and some for their notoriety. Possibly the only non-military aircraft to gather such a following is Concorde. The first supersonic passenger aircraft took its maiden flight 50 years ago next year. Watching it take off was like looking at the future. In many ways, it was Britain and France’s Apollo programme: concrete proof of their technical expertise and industrial capability.

Lawrence Azerrad, a Los Angeles-based graphic designer, is one of Concorde’s many fans. His book “Supersonic: the design and lifestyle of Concorde” is a survey of the aircraft’s design, branding and cultural legacy, illustrated with items from his collection of Concorde memorabilia. Details of Concorde’s engineering are mentioned in passing – its needle-sharp nose shape allowed Concorde to punch through the accumulating air pressure of the sound barrier – but if you want to know why its wings were shaped like they were or the materials science that enabled its engines to operate, you’ll need to look elsewhere. What you will find in these pages is a ravishing visual archive, which ranges from advertising to cutlery to Concorde merchandise.

The book memorialises Concorde as the ultimate symbol of the jetset lifestyle. It might have been narrow, low-ceilinged and short on legroom, but the seats were leather, the food was gourmet, champagne was on tap, you weren’t on board long enough to get uncomfortable and you had a chance of a singalong with Paul McCartney. Yet Concorde never lived up to its potential: only 14 were ever in service and only two airlines – British Airways and Air France – operated it. The fatal Concorde crash of 2000 – in which 113 people were killed – marked the end for an iconic aircraft. Screamingly loud and thirstier than a rugby team on tour, it also symbolised an insouciance towards the environment that was very last century.