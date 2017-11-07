Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

1843 Magazine

Objects of desire

Watches fit for the race track

Look at them go!

Chronographs, or stopwatches for the wrist, fit for the race track

Chronographs, or stopwatches for the wrist, fit for the race track

October/November 2017

Defy El Primero 21 chronograph in brushed titanium, Zenith, £9,100/$10,600

Chronograph in rose gold with ebony-black opaline dial, ref. 5170R-010,  Patek Philippe, £58,850/$81,083

Daytona cosmograph in yellow gold, Rolex, £20,200/$27,500

Carrera Heuer 01 chronograph with steel case and pink gold bezel and lugs, TAG Heuer, £9,400/$12,400

Speedmaster Moonwatch co-axial chronograph, Omega, £17,720/$26,500 

RM 11-01 Roberto Mancini chronograph, Richard Mille, £148,500/$154,000

PHOTOGRAPH OMER KNAZ  
STYLIST MELANIE GRANT

Readers' comments

Sign in or Create your account to join the discussion.