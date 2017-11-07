Look at them go!

Our cookie policy
has changed. Review our cookie policy
for more details and to change your cookie preference. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. x
Defy El Primero 21 chronograph in brushed titanium, Zenith, £9,100/$10,600
Chronograph in rose gold with ebony-black opaline dial, ref. 5170R-010, Patek Philippe, £58,850/$81,083
Daytona cosmograph in yellow gold, Rolex, £20,200/$27,500
Carrera Heuer 01 chronograph with steel case and pink gold bezel and lugs, TAG Heuer, £9,400/$12,400
Speedmaster Moonwatch co-axial chronograph, Omega, £17,720/$26,500
RM 11-01 Roberto Mancini chronograph, Richard Mille, £148,500/$154,000
PHOTOGRAPH OMER KNAZ
STYLIST MELANIE GRANT
Readers' comments