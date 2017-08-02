Cambodia’s disappearing modernist architecture

It’s late July in Phnom Penh, and Kavich Neang is filming the bulldozers sinking their claws into the walls of his childhood home. The 30-year-old had planned to shoot his first feature film in the dilapidated apartment block, about a young boy who dreams of entering the popular TV show “Cambodia’s Got Talent”. Now that the building is being demolished, he must complete the film using sets.

The White Building (above) wasn’t just an any old block of flats: it was a landmark, one of the last major examples of New Khmer Architecture, Cambodia’s version of modernism. Built in 1963, ten years after Cambodia had gained independence from France, it was designed by Vann Molyvann, a young Cambodian architect who had studied in Paris under Le Corbusier. He had been commissioned by King Sihanouk, a self-proclaimed “Buddhist socialist” who wanted to build low-cost housing for Phnom Penh’s rapidly growing population.

Six low-rise concrete blocks were connected with open staircases, letting light filter into a central corridor. Molyvann found simple and elegant solutions for Cambodia’s heat and rain: a lattice of air-vents in the exterior wall was a natural alternative to air-conditioning, and the building was partially raised on stilts to create a shaded social space on the ground floor.

The artists and civil servants for whom the bulding was designed did not have long to enjoy it. In 1975, the Khmer Rouge captured Phnom Penh and sent its inhabitants to labour camps. After Vietnamese forces invaded the city four years later, survivors of the Khmer Rouge’s brutal regime began to rebuild their lives amid a protracted civil war.

As people moved back into the White Building, they planted banana trees and vegetables outside, and opened up businesses in their apartments. In the absence of regulations, DIY extensions jutted out of the side of the building, and balconies were closed up with bricks and corrugated iron. The ventilation shafts sprouted bushy plants, which clung onto the blue plastic water pipes that comprised the building’s makeshift plumbing.