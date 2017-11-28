Homes that are making waves

Houseboats aren’t known for their high-end design values. These typically narrow dwellings are often short on light, heat and space, and, without a careful design touch, can end up feeling cramped and damp. Yet the national enthusiasm for living the houseboat life is only increasing in Britain, where the percentage of houseboats used as a primary residence has more than doubled in the past ten years. Over 10,000 people live on the 100 miles of London’s waterways alone, often taking to the water to reduce the costs of living in the capital.

Amsterdam is facing a similar space shortage to London, but the Dutch capital is taking more radical steps towards developing water-based housing in order to solve this problem (perhaps because a quarter of the Netherlands’ land mass lies below sea level). There, 18,000 modern, minimal houses are under construction as part of the new floating district of Ijburg on the river Ij, a project that is also attracting international architects like Bjarke Ingels, who recently unveiled a design for its waterfront.

Meanwhile, rising sea levels globally are already creating chronic problems for coastal communities. More than 90 towns and cities in America are already battling chronic flooding. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, which has mapped sea-level rises in 48 states, that number will increase 170 communities in under 20 years. The same pressure is being felt around the world, where architects are beginning to make use of “blue space” by creating floating architecture that can rise with the tides. In 2013 NLÉ , a Dutch firm, created a prototype for a floating school in Lagos that can adapt to rising water levels and therefore remain sustainable for the future. Meanwhile, in the Maldives, one of the world’s lowest-lying island nations, the government is working with Koen Olthuis of Waterstudio.nl, another Dutch company, to create a chain of floating islands in the Indian Ocean as a test case for more further developments to house the local community when the sea washes their homes away.

The attention of architects and designers is radically improving life on water. A new book “Rock The Boat”, out now from Gestalten, explores their work, and shows that “aquatecture” isn’t all portholes and painted timber, but rather modern, innovative and resourceful.