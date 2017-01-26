The rise of the flair B&B

Emerging from a Finnish cottage on a winter’s day would normally require a thick coat and boots. But in the impromptu Finnish village at the Institut Finlandais in Paris you can step out in your pyjamas and slippers. Koti (Finnish for “home”) is an unusual B & B , created to show off Finnish design and creativity on the centenary of Finland’s independence. The six cottages, opened to the public this week, are available to rent on Airbnb for the next 100 days.

Koti is one of a growing number of holiday rentals around the world created by designers as a way of promoting their work or celebrating a particular style. For new or small-scale producers who struggle to get publicity or to afford a shop or showroom, it can be a novel way of getting noticed.

“The starting point was the Finnish home and especially our Finnish summer homes,” explains Linda Bergroth, the designer behind Koti. The six cabins are based on the traditional aitta (Finnish guest cottage) style, with slatted spruce walls and pitched roofs. Built by Jussi Nordberg, a boat-builder from south-west Finland, and Mattila & Merz, a Finnish design company, they were sent over in flat-packed sections and assembled on a wooden platform in a big room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The results are alluring and quirky. There are double rooms, single rooms, twin rooms and family rooms, just like in a hotel.