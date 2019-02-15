Best in show: inside New York’s dog museum

These are amusing flourishes, but as I take in the collection, I get the sense that the museum will appeal more to those who know their Schnauzers from their Shih Tzus than to those who have a regular Rex at home. The AKC is serious about dogs. The museum’s focus on breed distinction stems from its desire to educate the public about their pets. “A lot of people see dog shows once a year or twice a year,” says Alan Fausel, the executive director, “but we’re here all year round.” Yet the stars of those shows will not be welcome at the museum now that it has officially opened its doors to the public. Surely the best way for people to learn about dogs is to be around them? “They aren’t allowed in the Met or the Guggenheim,” Fausel says with a shrug.

As the crowd begins to thin, a man tries to get his two Irish setters to sit for a photograph. The dogs, Gibbs and Abby (below), bounce around the gallery, their long, glossy coats swishing as they play, before finally acquiescing. Several minutes into the photoshoot, an unmistakable and pungent aroma fills the air. The owner looks down – his surprise tinged with amusement – at the coil of brown deposited on the hem of his suit trousers. Now there’s a solid reason to bar dogs from the museum, I think, as I head for the exit and some fresh air.