The road to Agadez

By the time we left Birnin Konni it was too late to get to Agadez on the same day. It is too dangerous to travel after dark here – the night before, some people ahead of us had been stopped by bandits. At nightfall we pulled into the walled compound of the town hall in the village of Tamaya. We were not alone. There were a couple of pick-up trucks belonging to the police and the army, one with a large machine gun mounted on the back. The 15 or so soldiers and police who patrol the desert here had also pulled in for the night. They ate, prayed, drunk tea – served ceremoniously from tiny teapots heated on little coal braziers – and finally settled down to sleep on the soft sand next to their vehicles. I was amazed by how silent it was. There was no wind, no trees with rustling leaves, no humming generators, no music and not even a bleat from the odd goat. The next morning the soldiers and police returned to the desert to hunt for jihadists and traffickers moving migrants, drugs and guns through the desert. I could not believe my luck at having spent an evening with them. If I were a holidaymaker I might have thought differently.