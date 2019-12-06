Writing on the wall: a tour of Hong Kong’s protest graffiti

Every Friday night A Him, a 14-year-old Hong Konger, sheds his school uniform, packs his paint and roams the city on a skateboard looking for walls to scribble on. His tags range from the rousing (“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”), to more juvenile digs at the police (“Popo sucks”).

As increasingly violent pro-democracy protests disrupt Hong Kong, graffiti remains a peaceful but persistent form of resistance in a city renowned for order. Tags and scrawls provide a crash course in the slogans, memes and demands of the protest movement, which remains determined to get its message across. “If the police tear down posters, graffiti is the only option left,” says A Him.

Political messages in China have traditionally been made on the streets through the medium of “big-character posters”, which feature large hand-written messages posted in public spaces. These hark back to the imperial era but became a prominent feature of the 1960s Cultural Revolution when propaganda and public-shaming via big-character posters was common.

A key feature of the Chinese Democracy Movement in 1978–9 was the mounting of thousands of big-character posters on a wall in Beijing, each drawing attention to political and social issues in the country. During the “Umbrella Movement” of 2014, when Hong Kongers staged mass sit-ins to demand more transparent elections, tens of thousands of Post-It notes were stuck to a wall outside Hong Kong’s main government building. Dubbed the “Lennon Wall”, the collaborative artwork evokes the same cultural trope.

Graffiti was used to protest the detention of the artist Ai Wei Wei by the Chinese authorities in 2011, when a stencil featuring Ai’s face with the message, “Who’s afraid of Ai Wei Wei”, appeared all over Hong Kong. It was a campaign intended to highlight Hong Kong’s vulnerabilities. “If he can be arrested, then there’s no identity we can hide behind,” the graffiti artist told NPR . “Being a Hong Kong citizen doesn’t help anymore; being rich or social status doesn’t help. There’s no shield any more against this very naked power that’s trying to engulf us."

Years later, the same shadow hangs over the city and the story continues to be narrated by writing on the wall. A Him can’t think of anyone he knows who is supportive of Hong Kong’s police, let alone the government and its leader, Carrie Lam (depicted above). That includes his father, who has supported anti-government protests since the days of the Umbrella Movement, when protesters used yellow umbrellas to defend against the use of pepper spray from the police.

Other colours have become symbolic, informing everything from graffiti to the clothing worn during marches. Jet black indicates support for the current pro-democracy protests, widely regarded as the Umbrella Movement’s direct successor. Pro-government supporters have long used the colour blue to show their support. Green, the colour of Hong Kong police uniforms, along with white (as the opposite colour to the protester’s black) have also been used in public demonstrations calling for the forceful suppression of the protests.

A visit to Molotow Hong Kong, the only graffiti paint store in the city, is revealing. Silver and gold used to be its best selling colours, says owner Bernard Li. The buyers are usually middle-aged or elderly citizens looking to repaint a Buddha in a temple or at home. Since the protests broke out, Li has seen many young Hong Kongers arrive to his shop and there is only one colour they are after – black.