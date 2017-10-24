Europe’s heart of darkness

But Aspropyrgos is more than a manufacturing centre; it is an entrepôt. Every year, 3m cargo containers packed with merchandise circulate through Aspropyrgos without leaving so much as a trace. Garments hanging in the bazaars of Skopje and Bucharest, beach chairs erected along the Black Sea coast, refrigerators chugging in kitchens across the Balkan Peninsula – most have spent their first nights on the European continent in Aspropyrgos. Scattered across its highlands are more than 3,000 corporate warehouses. They store the contents of nearly every cargo container that reaches Greece by sea. Merchandise amounting to a double-digit chunk of Greece’s GDP arrives from nearby Piraeus, the largest container port in the eastern Mediterranean, along the coastal road known as the Sacred Way. In antiquity, this led the Athenians every autumn to Eleusis to conduct their religious rites. Now the highway bears more than 20,000 18-wheelers to the warehouses of Aspropyrgos each day. Nearly every major international consumer-goods company, from Estée Lauder to AstraZeneca, operates one. Products sit for days, sometimes weeks, before being moved on to the rest of Greece and Europe on a different set of trucks. A large proportion of these later return to Aspropyrgos to disintegrate in its dump.

The warehouses are minimal cement structures, many the size of aircraft hangars, and most are protected by some combination of barbed-wire fencing, private security and dogs on chains. “Even the abandoned warehouses attract thieves,” Andreas Papadakis, the manager of a warehouse that stores Athens’s medical records, tells me. “They rip out every little strand of wiring and piping.” Aspropyrgos’s 40 police officers are too few in number to patrol the warehouses routinely but it is an open secret that many contain more than they purport to. Some are registered to companies that don’t exist. Others have secret elevators and basements. A fledgling human-trafficking trade takes in refugees from the Aegean Sea, hides them temporarily in Aspropyrgos, then hustles them over to the Adriatic and on to Italy. Guns tend to come by boat from Albania or Ukraine. Hash arrives from Crete, heroin from the Turkish border, cocaine in car parts imported from South America. The contraband cigarette business – a trade that makes €1bn of illegal profit in Greece alone – is an industry in which this town specialises. Only in a place like Aspropyrgos, where the vast quantity of global trade serves as camouflage, could these activities thrive with almost corporate efficiency.

The people, like the goods, have come from far-flung corners of Europe and Asia. The majority of the town’s 40,000 inhabitants arrived by sheer historical happenstance, propelled by climactic events over which they had little control. Many do not speak Greek. You hear a cacophony of Albanian, Russian, Greek and Romani dialects incomprehensible to most residents of Athens on the other side of the mountains. As Greece’s recent misfortunes have led to a recrudescence of nationalism, Aspropyrgos has seen rising ethnic tensions, which have proved to be beyond the control of the debilitated state.

Turf wars brewed in the Soviet Union and the Balkans spill out across its neighbourhoods, many of which the police refuse to enter. Vendetta killings and dismemberments are common. In 2009, the 74-year- old oligarch Pericles Panagapoulos was kidnapped at gunpoint from his Athenian home; he was discovered, after two weeks and a €15m ransom, outside an Aspropyrgos warehouse. There are the “tiger” kidnappings, in which Roma take Pakistani immigrants hostage and extract ransoms from their relatives back home. Georgians and Crimeans gun down police with impunity. Albanian and Bulgarian gangs dispatch Roma hitmen from the town to terrorise the upper-class neighbourhoods of Athens. And the growing conflict between the Roma and the Pontic Greeks – immigrants from the former Soviet Union – has created an opportunity which Golden Dawn, the Greek far-right party, has exploited to the full. “Not many people understand all that goes on here,” says Angelos Tziolas, the local police chief.