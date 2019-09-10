Get me a taxi

As a child, Helge Skodvin would spend his Sundays at the University Museum of Bergen – known locally as the Natural History Museum – just as his mother and grandmother had done before him. He would wander through the halls and wonder at the stuffed animals, birds and insects – each shot or collected from its home far away. “It was a sacred place for many generations of children,” he says. “You’d go in and it would be dark and warm and filled with lions and elephants and all sorts of dangerous animals. It’s mystical, like a fairytale palace, something outside the real world.”

The grand museum building, finished in 1865, sits on a hill overlooking Norway’s second city. It was designed to house a collection which, in the four decades since the founding of the museum, had spilled out of its original home. Later it gave rise to the University of Bergen and was joined on the hill by halls, lecture theatres, prosperous streets. But the museum was there first, the talisman of intellectual life in western Norway. It remained virtually unchanged, ageing elegantly as modernity crept across the city.

Two years ago, the owners finally accepted that the building had to catch up. It needed modern plumbing and wiring; the halls were groaning with specimens and 140 years of enthusiastic feet had taken their toll. But first, the residents had to be placed in storage. They invited Skodvin, now a photographer, to document the process. The res­ults are charming, surreal, irresistible; the animals are recognisably themselves, and yet the protective bits and pieces they’re wearing both disguise them and make them seem more human. It’s something that Skodvin was clearly taken by. Some of his descriptions cross the anthropomorphic line: the kangaroo at the hair salon, the bison dressed to kill.